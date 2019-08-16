EPS for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Expected At $0.33; Mustang Bio (MBIO) Shorts Increased By 9.74%

Analysts expect China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. DL’s profit would be $11.07 million giving it 3.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s analysts see -430.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 138,718 shares traded or 590.38% up from the average. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) has declined 31.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DL News: 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 19 TO 24 PCT; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.082; 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education Sees FY18 Rev $150.6M-$157.2M; 22/05/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 China Distance Education 1Q Rev $35.9M; 14/03/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education Sees 3Q Rev $42.5M-$44.3M; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Loss/Shr 2.5c; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WERE $0.018; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Rev $29.7M

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) had an increase of 9.74% in short interest. MBIO’s SI was 642,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.74% from 585,100 shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 1 days are for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s short sellers to cover MBIO’s short positions. The SI to Mustang Bio Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 429,856 shares traded or 58.57% up from the average. Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has declined 52.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MBIO News: 03/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 9-10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mustang Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBIO); 30/05/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Preclinical Data on Potency of its CAR T Cells in Glioblastoma Published in JCI Insight; 15/03/2018 Mustang Bio Announces Key Leadership Appointments; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 09/04/2018 – Mustang Bio at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. The company has market cap of $149.26 million. The Company’s lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

