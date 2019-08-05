EPS for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Expected At $0.33; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position

Analysts expect China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. DL’s profit would be $11.19 million giving it 3.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s analysts see -430.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 15,346 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) has declined 31.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DL News: 07/03/2018 China Distance Education 1Q Rev $35.9M; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Loss/Shr 2.5c; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education Sees FY Rev $155.8M-$162.4M; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.082; 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education 1Q EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.098; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 19 TO 24 PCT; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $155.8 MLN TO $162.4 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 15 TO 20 PCT; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150.6 MLN TO $157.2 MLN

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 4,510 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 35,410 shares with $7.12M value, up from 30,900 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $248.4. About 168,608 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, April 12. Longbow maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $26500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $164.39 million. It operates through three divisions: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as the national judicial examination, online test-preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, and online language courses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.83 million shares or 2.06% less from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.