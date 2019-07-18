EPS for China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO) Expected At $1.03; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Shorts Raised By 20.95%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 20.95% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 94,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.95% from 77,800 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 2,083 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Analysts expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.97% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. CBPO’s profit would be $40.13 million giving it 22.61 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 20,314 shares traded. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) has risen 12.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPO News: 24/04/2018 – China Biologic Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CBPO 1Q PRELIM ADJ. EPS EX-TIANXINFU DOWN 12%-14% IN RMB; 04/05/2018 – CHINA BIOLOGIC SEES FY ADJ. NET +3% TO +4%; 04/05/2018 – CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS THAT IT WILL BE CHALLENGING TO MEET ITS PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – China Biologic 1Q Net $31.6M; 04/05/2018 – CHINA BIOLOGIC SEES FY SALES +6% TO +8%; 04/05/2018 – CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC CBPO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 04/05/2018 – China Biologic 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 30/05/2018 – China Biologic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $334.20 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keefe Bruyette downgrades banks to market perform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is China Biologic Products Inc (CBPO) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 10, 2019 : CBPO, TGS, LONE – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Biologic chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 6, 2019 : GWRE, AEO, CBPO, DSGX, ABM, YEXT, TTEC, WHD, CDNA, BLDP, NINE, CMTL – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Biologic Products beats by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. It has a 26.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides human immunoglobulin and immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus.