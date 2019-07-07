EPS for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Expected At $0.74; Shorts at SANKI ENGINEERING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SKIGF) Lowered By 99.32%

Analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. CHSP’s profit would be $44.96M giving it 9.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s analysts see 64.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 143,539 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The Trust owns 22 hotels with an aggregate of 6,694 rooms in nine states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity. Nuechterlein Jeffrey D also bought $45,169 worth of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chesapeake Lodging had 7 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Robert W. Baird.