EPS for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Expected At $0.74; Olin (OLN)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter's $0.72 EPS. CHSP's profit would be $44.96M giving it 9.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Chesapeake Lodging Trust's analysts see 64.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 235,399 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500.

Olin Corp (OLN) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 134 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 98 reduced and sold their stakes in Olin Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 147.98 million shares, up from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Olin Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 73 Increased: 84 New Position: 50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 6.75% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation for 265,000 shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 776,090 shares or 5.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kensico Capital Management Corp has 3.54% invested in the company for 7.77 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 1.39% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,215 shares.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 34.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Trust owns 22 hotels with an aggregate of 6,694 rooms in nine states and the District of Columbia. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity. The insider Nuechterlein Jeffrey D bought 1,500 shares worth $45,169.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 54,866 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 18,191 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 41,258 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Intl accumulated 45,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 413,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 20,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 47,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.16 million shares. 196,597 are owned by Nordea Invest Ab. Renaissance Tech Limited Com holds 103,000 shares. Arrow Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 14,772 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 648,069 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.92 million shares.