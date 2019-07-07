EPS for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) Expected At $0.73; QS ENERGY (QSEP) Sellers Increased By 30.34% Their Shorts

QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP) had an increase of 30.34% in short interest. QSEP’s SI was 103,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.34% from 79,100 shares previously. With 228,900 avg volume, 1 days are for QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP)’s short sellers to cover QSEP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2096. About 27,410 shares traded. QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to report $0.73 EPS on July, 22.CPKF’s profit would be $3.00M giving it 9.01 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 100 shares traded. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking services and products for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $108.10 million. The firm offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

