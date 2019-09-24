EPS for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) Expected At $0.65; USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (USNZY) Shorts Decreased By 21.32%

Analysts expect Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 28.CPKF’s profit would be $2.67M giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s analysts see -17.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 4,600 shares traded or 232.13% up from the average. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) had a decrease of 21.32% in short interest. USNZY’s SI was 90,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.32% from 115,400 shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 3 days are for USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s short sellers to cover USNZY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 36,581 shares traded. Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking services and products for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $111.01 million. The firm offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.