EPS for Chemung Financial (CHMG) Expected At $0.98; Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) stake by 54.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 157,797 shares as Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 133,661 shares with $2.81M value, down from 291,458 last quarter. Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc now has $889.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 99,654 shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.71% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. CHMG’s profit would be $4.75M giving it 10.71 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Chemung Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2,798 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 12,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 11,507 shares. Private Capital Advisors invested in 0.93% or 157,030 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 239,076 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 5.10M shares. Alberta has 16,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 94,976 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 55,736 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 500 shares. Principal Fincl Inc accumulated 239,812 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. 480 shares were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L, worth $8,112. Biddle Catherine U also bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) on Friday, July 12.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $203.41 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

