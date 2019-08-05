EPS for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) Expected At $-0.16; Best Buy Co Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 19,167 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 223 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 207 sold and decreased their positions in Best Buy Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 197.18 million shares, down from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Best Buy Co Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 158 Increased: 143 New Position: 80.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., develops, makes, markets, and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $103.34 million. It offers rapid tests for the detection of HIV and syphilis antibodies. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include lateral flow rapid HIV tests and Dual Path Platform (DPP) HIV 1/2 Assay Test, which detect antibodies to HIV 1 and 2 with visually interpreted results; a DPP HIV-Syphilis multiplex test for the detection of antibodies to HIV and syphilis; and a test for the detection of Hepatitis-C.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. for 118,208 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 12,370 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 2.44% invested in the company for 48,000 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 469,524 shares.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

