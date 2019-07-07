EPS for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) Expected At $-0.12; Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) SI Increased By 9.01%

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) had an increase of 9.01% in short interest. VSI’s SI was 4.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.01% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 441,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)’s short sellers to cover VSI’s short positions. The SI to Vitamin Shoppe Inc’s float is 26.3%. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 347,879 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has declined 3.43% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Names Bill Wafford CFO — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Himanshu H. Shah, Sing Wang and Melvin L. Keating Will Join Board Immediately; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe to Appoint New Independent Directors to Bd; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 21/05/2018 – Largest Sports Nutrition Launch in Vitamin Shoppe History; 24/04/2018 – Vintage Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Vitamin Shoppe; 16/05/2018 – PERFORMIX ioWHEY PROTEIN™ Debuts Only at The Vitamin Shoppe; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Sees 2018 Gross Margin 30.5%-31%; 19/03/2018 – Shah Capital Management Reports 16.9% Stake in Vitamin Shoppe; 27/03/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 82,395 shares traded. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has risen 43.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CKPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKPT); 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss $22.7M; 21/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INITIATES DOSE EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CK-301; 08/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS: OFFERING PRICED AT $4.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Checkpoint Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK-301, a Fully Human anti-PD-L1 Antibody, in Selected Recurrent or Metastatic Cancers; 13/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/03/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr $1; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract maker of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.98 million. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. It has a 24.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company has market cap of $117.90 million. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer ; and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.