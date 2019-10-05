EPS for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Expected At $0.83; Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding By $628,650

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.16% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. GTLS’s profit would be $29.71 million giving it 17.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Chart Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 22.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 281,039 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS

Bank Of Hawaii increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 18.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 3,810 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 24,515 shares with $4.05 million value, up from 20,705 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $68.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

More notable recent Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chart Industries Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Chart Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GTLS) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chart Showcasing Latest LNG Solutions and Technology at Gastech – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chart Industries has $9000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 35.37% above currents $58.73 stock price. Chart Industries had 7 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. private payrolls growth slows in September -ADP – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP -1.3% as BofA sees value priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Next Gen HCM from ADP honored with “2019 Top HR Product” from Human Resource Executive – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 17,025 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mcf Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,834 shares. Comm Bank & Trust owns 133,449 shares. Scott Selber invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,901 shares. California-based Personal Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C holds 2.94% or 50,755 shares in its portfolio. 11,155 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.85% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 18,834 shares. Chemung Canal Trust owns 5,560 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,386 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 75,714 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,433 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,809 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 6,566 shares to 157,445 valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) stake by 15,901 shares and now owns 59,723 shares. Ishares (IVE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.81% above currents $159.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”.