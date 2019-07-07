EPS for Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Expected At $0.38; Stifel Financial Trimmed Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position By $547,808

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 39.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 10,336 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 2.20%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 16,120 shares with $866,000 value, down from 26,456 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $5.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 697,575 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

Analysts expect Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CYOU’s profit would be $20.24 million giving it 6.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Changyou.com Limited’s analysts see -44.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 76,751 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. XPO Logistics had 17 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, January 14 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, April 5.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 23,870 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% or 47,240 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 22,241 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,701 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 42 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lpl Limited Co reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). National Asset Management reported 4,351 shares stake. New England Mngmt Inc holds 4,450 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2.5% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 212,442 shares. 472,153 were accumulated by Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Global X Fds stake by 31,366 shares to 202,029 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 18,675 shares and now owns 312,446 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.