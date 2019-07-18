EPS for Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Expected At $0.38; Credicorp LTD. (BAP) Shorts Up By 16.81%

Analysts expect Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CYOU’s profit would be $20.24M giving it 5.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Changyou.com Limited’s analysts see -44.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 134,047 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP) had an increase of 16.81% in short interest. BAP’s SI was 571,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.81% from 489,000 shares previously. With 249,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP)’s short sellers to cover BAP’s short positions. The SI to Credicorp LTD.’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $235.26. About 198,652 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.77 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $475.53 million. The firm operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others divisions. It has a 3.55 P/E ratio. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Changyou.com Limited’s (NASDAQ:CYOU) 29% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Changyou.com Earnings: CYOU Stock Skyrockets After Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.