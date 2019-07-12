EPS for CGI Inc. (GIB) Expected At $0.93; Shorts at Electrameccanica Vehicles LTD. (SOLO) Raised By 258.17%

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. GIB’s profit would be $257.04 million giving it 21.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, CGI Inc.’s analysts see 5.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 13,450 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 19.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 24/05/2018 – Lufthansa Group chooses CGI as strategic partner for infrastructure and digital transformation services; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.04, EST. C$1.03; 03/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC GlBa.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$80 FROM C$77; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and lmmersive Content Tech Startup Decora; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Stars are rewriting their wills to include CGI do’s and don’ts; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 30/04/2018 – CGI Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MEYER WERFT SELECTS CGI FOR IT MODERNIZATION CONTRACT, NO TERMS; 20/03/2018 – A Glimpse of a Crown Prince’s Dream? Saudi Arabia Invades Iran in CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité Informatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD. (NASDAQ:SOLO) had an increase of 258.17% in short interest. SOLO’s SI was 850,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 258.17% from 237,400 shares previously. With 9.27M avg volume, 0 days are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s short sellers to cover SOLO’s short positions. The SI to Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp LTD.’s float is 7.75%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 37,513 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 68.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Electameccanica Vehicles +15% after attracting a bull rating – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/09: (ACIA) (SOLO) (CLRB) (LITE) (FNSR) (LNN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $103.70 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.

More notable recent CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CGI named first-ever Scaled Agile® Global Transformation Partner – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.74 billion. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer activities support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning , and geospatial solutions.