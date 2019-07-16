Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CF’s profit would be $172.44 million giving it 15.35 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 188.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 2.18M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

MS & AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:MSADF) had a decrease of 8.9% in short interest. MSADF’s SI was 408,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.9% from 448,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4084 days are for MS & AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:MSADF)’s short sellers to cover MSADF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 400 shares traded. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 35 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does CF Industries Holdings’s (NYSE:CF) Share Price Gain of 51% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53’s average target is 10.69% above currents $47.88 stock price. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. Cowen & Co maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $62 target. Susquehanna maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Thursday, February 14. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $59 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 454,140 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 327,130 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 115,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 98 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 324,106 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 596,694 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 0.25% or 25,000 shares. 87,655 were reported by American Intll Group Inc Inc Inc. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 27,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable L P owns 5,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 237,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Platinum Inv Management holds 2.57% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 2.67 million shares. Assetmark holds 693 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.18 billion. The firm offers various life and non-life insurance products, including marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, fire and allied, medical, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as loans and mortgage guarantee insurance products. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services.