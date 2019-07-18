EPS for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Expected At $0.78; Avista (AVA)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CF’s profit would be $172.46 million giving it 14.97 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 188.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 879,384 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Avista Corp (AVA) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 115 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 74 sold and decreased positions in Avista Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 47.92 million shares, up from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Avista Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 73 New Position: 42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 34.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 548,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 0.01% or 4,120 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 42,799 shares. U S Global Investors holds 0.29% or 15,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.27M shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pnc Fin Group owns 26,335 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has 182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 131 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 352,952 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.70M for 35.13 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.