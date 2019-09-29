EPS for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Expected At $0.28; Science Applications International (SAIC) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 111 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 112 sold and decreased their holdings in Science Applications International Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 43.41 million shares, down from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Science Applications International Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 84 Increased: 67 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CF’s profit would be $61.13M giving it 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -78.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Among 4 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52’s average target is 6.89% above currents $48.65 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) 24% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 751,620 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 74,169 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments L P reported 234,302 shares. Gam Ag holds 44,999 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 45 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 3,840 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,163 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 12.97M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 35,799 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lmr Llp reported 29,950 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 94,626 shares. Miller Howard Ny has 0.06% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 46,952 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,570 shares.

General Atlantic Llc holds 20.35% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation for 4.03 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 71,626 shares or 7.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Simcoe Capital Management Llc has 6.29% invested in the company for 274,130 shares. The New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has invested 4.3% in the stock. Ack Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It has a 29.5 P/E ratio. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S.