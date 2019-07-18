EPS for Cerecor Inc. (CERC) Expected At $-0.16; Escalade (ESCA) Shorts Up By 10.66%

Analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Cerecor Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 23,469 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has risen 55.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN TO $18 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cerecor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES FORMER SUCAMPO CEO PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 28/03/2018 Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor Expects FY18 Annual Net Rev to Exceed $15M

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) had an increase of 10.66% in short interest. ESCA’s SI was 63,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.66% from 57,200 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s short sellers to cover ESCA’s short positions. The SI to Escalade Incorporated’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 1,501 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $167.58 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Escalade, Incorporated shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,483 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd. 1,624 are held by Legal General Public Lc. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 292 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11,480 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 375,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 0% stake. American Intl Gp accumulated 6,795 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). 169 are owned by Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 15,467 shares. 2,599 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,300 shares.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $197.67 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

