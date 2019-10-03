EPS for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Expected At $0.04; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Increased Ameriprise Finl Com (AMP) Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP) stake by 26.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 15,318 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 74,130 shares with $10.76M value, up from 58,812 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc Com now has $17.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 380,642 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%

Analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. CRNT’s profit would be $3.21M giving it 16.09 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.0149 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5749. About 85,192 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $206.58 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

Among 3 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $172’s average target is 27.78% above currents $134.61 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.