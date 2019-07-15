EPS for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Expected At $0.04; Gogo (GOGO)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Gogo Inc (GOGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 47 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold equity positions in Gogo Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 47.39 million shares, down from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gogo Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. CRNT’s profit would be $3.21 million giving it 15.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5299. About 235,583 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $202.75 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.415. About 552,755 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. for 6.77 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 0.76% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,751 shares.