EPS for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Expected At $0.31; Walker & Dunlop Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CTL’s profit would be $339.13M giving it 9.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, CenturyLink, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 9.05 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 90 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 73 sold and decreased positions in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 23.35 million shares, down from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Walker & Dunlop Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 37.

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 6.87% above currents $11.79 stock price. CenturyLink had 18 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Moffett Nathanson. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. WD’s profit will be $40.38M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.47% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for 150,926 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 265,440 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 26,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,095 shares.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

