EPS for Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Expected At $0.87; 2 Analysts Bullish Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Among 2 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $8200 highest and $7500 lowest target. $81’s average target is 9.71% above currents $73.83 stock price. Itron had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 20. See Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $75.0000 Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 64.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $0.87 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.16% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. CCS’s profit would be $26.48M giving it 8.83 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Century Communities, Inc.’s analysts see 12.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 143,026 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Oct. 5 grand opening for Market Place in Fresno – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new community of Gatlin Creek now open in Georgetown – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces Wood Hollow now open for sales in West Valley City – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. The company has market cap of $935.38 million. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The firm sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

The stock increased 1.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 45,358 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itron partners on streetlight management – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Department of Water and Sewage of Americana to Deploy Itron Solution to Prevent Water Loss – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Itron Signs Global Reseller Agreement with TerraGo to Accelerate Smart Streetlight Projects – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and Utility Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 47.7 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.