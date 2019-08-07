EPS for Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) Expected At $-0.70; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Sentiment Is 1.08

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 170 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 158 sold and trimmed positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Centric Brands Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 14,410 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has declined 50.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.09% the S&P500.

More important recent Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Centric Brands Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Differential Brands Group Completes Acquisition of Significant Portion of Global Brands Group’s North American Business to Create Centric Brands Inc. – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Centric Brands Inc. Names Anurup Pruthi Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Centric Brands Inc. Announces Inducement Equity Grant – Business Wire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $160.99 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 971,828 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.