EPS for Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) Expected At $-0.70; Durect (DRRX) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-1.40 EPS previously, Centric Brands Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 42,331 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has risen 234.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.88% the S&P500.

Durect Corp (DRRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 30 cut down and sold stock positions in Durect Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 70.49 million shares, down from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Durect Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 23 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation for 533,508 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 8.25 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.08% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22.48 million shares.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $113.34 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $157.48 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.