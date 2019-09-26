EPS for CenterState Bank (CSFL) Expected At $0.51; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shorts Raised By 7.95%

Analysts expect CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. CSFL’s profit would be $65.80M giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, CenterState Bank Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 107,013 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) had an increase of 7.95% in short interest. HTH’s SI was 2.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.95% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 439,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH)’s short sellers to cover HTH’s short positions. The SI to Hilltop Holdings Inc’s float is 3.67%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 47,099 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Dean Mngmt has invested 0.59% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,114 shares. Broadview Advsr Lc holds 0.17% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 14,174 shares. 105,601 are owned by Raymond James Financial Inc. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 303,809 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 193,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.96 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 18,611 shares. Advisory Group, a Texas-based fund reported 15,261 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 292,609 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alps Inc holds 15,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity. OAKLEY THOMAS E bought $82,327 worth of stock or 3,575 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 40,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westwood Gru, Texas-based fund reported 20,559 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited holds 275,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 107,793 shares. King Luther Corp reported 0.01% stake. Fin Management Pro Inc stated it has 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 907,556 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Company accumulated 289,598 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 6.52 million shares. 111,588 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 98,114 shares. 30,862 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 524,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.