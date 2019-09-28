EPS for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Expected At $0.20; Scotia Capital Has Cut Xylem (XYL) Stake By $1.42 Million

Analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 185.71% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_CG’s profit would be $58.59 million giving it 14.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 1.42 million shares traded or 60.43% up from the average. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN TO ACQUIRE 40% STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP (ECG); 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Carlyle is set to close a new $6.5 billion Asia fund; 28/05/2018 – ALTAMIR SCA ALMP.PA – APAX PARTNERS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EXPEREO; 11/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Varo Energy scrapped IPO as U.S.-China trade dispute hit markets – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/04/2018 – CARLYLE-BACKED ION SAID AMONG POTENTIAL BIDDERS FOR FIDESSA; 11/05/2018 – Report on Business: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE IS SEEING STRONG DEMAND IN CLO BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS – CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, IAN JACKSON, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CARLYLE GROUP, HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 17,103 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 84,506 shares with $7.07 million value, down from 101,609 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 826,598 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.

More notable recent Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carlyle to Offer Senior Notes Nasdaq:CG – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlyle sheds Seaspan series D preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Carlyle Group Partners with Former Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HireVue to Receive Growth Investment from New Majority Investor The Carlyle Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank accumulated 49,980 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,451 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corp has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer And Company owns 113,837 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.32% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Van Eck Corporation has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cibc Ww Inc holds 9,253 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Korea Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 255,368 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 17,227 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Scotia Capital Inc increased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 10,236 shares to 86,034 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 36,156 shares and now owns 932,402 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Xylem to participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.