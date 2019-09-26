EPS for Centene (CNC) Expected At $0.97; Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed By $47.58 Million Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake

Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.99% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. CNC’s profit would be $401.20M giving it 11.68 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.34 EPS previously, Centene Corporation’s analysts see -27.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,117 are owned by Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 33,900 shares. Kennedy Inc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,399 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 6.68% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 804,997 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 3.31M shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 4,842 shares. Vantage Inv Limited Liability Com owns 543,200 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 488,825 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney stated it has 20,821 shares. Consolidated Gru Ltd accumulated 61,000 shares. 690,870 are owned by Redmile Gru Ltd Llc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 42.29% above currents $45.33 stock price. Centene had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7100 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

