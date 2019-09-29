EPS for Centene (CNC) Expected At $0.97; Brf S.A. (BRFS) SI Decreased By 10.62%

Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.99% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. CNC’s profit would be $401.19 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.34 EPS previously, Centene Corporation’s analysts see -27.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. BRFS’s SI was 6.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 6.72M shares previously. With 5.21M avg volume, 1 days are for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s short sellers to cover BRFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.43 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – BRF CALLS HOLDERS MEETING MAY 25 TO DISCUSS RAISING MGMT PAY; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CEO JOSE AURELIO DRUMMOND JR RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 27/04/2018 – PREVI DOESN’T PLAN TO EXIT BRF IN SHORT TERM: GENSO; 07/03/2018 – Brazilian chicken firms fight China’s dumping claim; 22/05/2018 – BRF MONITORING IMPACT OF BRAZIL TRUCKERS PROTEST ON SUPPLIES; 18/04/2018 – Ag Online: BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 13/03/2018 – Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improved -minister

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Twst.com published: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ 2019 Tender Offer – Launch Press Release – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 49.02% above currents $43.17 stock price. Centene had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6900 target. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.