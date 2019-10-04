EPS for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Expected At $0.24; Cohen & Steers Lowered By $111.52 Million Its Realty Income (O) Position

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Realty Income Corporation (O) stake by 24.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.64M shares as Realty Income Corporation (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 5.16 million shares with $355.76 million value, down from 6.80 million last quarter. Realty Income Corporation now has $24.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 74,719 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 220.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. T_CVE’s profit would be $294.90 million giving it 12.09 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 291,827 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 49,766 shares to 278,591 valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 67,190 shares and now owns 214,519 shares. Spirit Realty Capital was raised too.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $260.46M for 23.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 398,901 shares. 622 were reported by Bartlett Limited Com. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 549 shares in its portfolio. Motco has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 3,712 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 208,288 shares. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 429,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 45,210 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 49,430 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jnba Fin Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Provident Investment Mngmt has 4,395 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is -0.54% below currents $77.92 stock price. Realty Income had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of O in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.27 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It has a 47.98 P/E ratio. This segment??s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.