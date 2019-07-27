EPS for Celsion (CLSN) Expected At $-0.29; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 36.96% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Celsion Corporation’s analysts see 11.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 146,253 shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 12.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSN News: 12/04/2018 – International Liver Congress™ 2018 Symposium Highlights Celsion’s ThermoDox® in Treatment of Primary Liver Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Dalian Sells CNY6.26846 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.71% (2018-GEN-1); 06/03/2018 Inner Mongolia to Sell CNY1.05648 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 16/03/2018 – Jiangxi Sells CNY1.30733 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.68% (2018-GEN-1); 13/03/2018 – Guizhou Sells CNY12 Bln 3Y Bonds at 4.03% (2018-GEN-1); 16/04/2018 – Gansu to Sell CNY6.6 Bln 5Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 11/04/2018 – Hunan to Sell CNY11 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 09/04/2018 – Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Completes Planned Safety and Data Review of Celsion’s Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox(R) in Primary Liver Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Hebei Sells CNY2.6 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.68% (2018-GEN-1); 09/04/2018 – CELSION – PHASE lll CLINICAL STUDY OF THERMODOX IN COMBINATION WITH RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION TO CONTINUE ACCORDING TO PROTOCOL

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $11500 highest and $88 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is -1.66% below currents $107.11 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. See Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $104 Initiates Coverage On

07/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $89 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75 New Target: $88 Maintain

The stock increased 1.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 125,397 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has 397,444 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 85,518 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 61,542 shares. Westfield Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Roberts Glore Il holds 0.2% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 3,525 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). American International Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 18,480 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 80,715 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 100,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Comm Ma holds 320,580 shares. Landscape Capital Lc holds 2,921 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 4,078 shares stake. Voya Investment Lc reported 0.07% stake.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 140.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Paylocity Holding's (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019

More notable recent Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Brookline Capital Markets Starts Celsion Corp (CLSN) at Buy – StreetInsider.com" on July 25, 2019

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $35.85 million. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.