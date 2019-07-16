EPS for Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Expected At $-0.61; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 258.82% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Cellectis S.A.’s analysts see 69.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 181,888 shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 32.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 27/03/2018 – Cellectis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics Intend to Continue Strategic Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration to Accelerate Development; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics lntend to Continue Strategic Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration to Accelerate Development and Commercialization of Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf CAR T Therapies; 05/04/2018 – Cellectis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cellectis Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering; 07/05/2018 – Cellectis 1Q Rev $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – CELLECTIS: APPROVAL OF UCART123 AMENDMENT IN AML TO ACCELERATE; 11/04/2018 – Flush with a $164M raise, Cellectis ups its bet on CAR-T and gene editing programs $CLLS @AmberTongPW; 29/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. Reports 70.6% Stake In Calyxt; 02/05/2018 – Cellectis Files IND for UCART22 in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL)

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 38 cut down and sold their holdings in Cass Information Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $675.00 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $697.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.