EPS for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Expected At $-1.17; Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund Has 0.72 Sentiment

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 18 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 25 decreased and sold stock positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.43 million shares, down from 6.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company has market cap of $28.23 million. The Company’s drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers.

More notable recent Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celldex to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celldex Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:CLDX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Celldex (CLDX) Down 29.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund for 77,188 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 320,554 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 47,806 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.15% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 88,951 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $382.72 million. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc. and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.