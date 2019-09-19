EPS for Celestica Inc. (CLS) Expected At $0.11; Seaspine Holdings (SPNE) Shorts Increased By 10%

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. T_CLS’s profit would be $14.12 million giving it 21.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -257.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 107,715 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) had an increase of 10% in short interest. SPNE’s SI was 102,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10% from 93,000 shares previously. With 60,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s short sellers to cover SPNE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 54,930 shares traded or 34.94% up from the average. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 3.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celestica Inc. (CLS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $233.04 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.