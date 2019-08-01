EPS for CEL-SCI (CVM) Expected At $-0.10; CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 24. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. H.C. Wainwright maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $23 target. Oppenheimer maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CBAY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

24/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts expect CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 72.22% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, CEL-SCI Corporation’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 95,899 shares traded. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) has risen 710.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 710.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CVM News: 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 22/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Announces Reminder of Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI 2Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 20/04/2018 DJ CEL-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVM)

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 228,462 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $432.10 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

