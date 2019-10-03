EPS for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Expected At $3.46; Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed By $420,000 Its Epizyme (EPZM) Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 465,000 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $983.71M valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 37,631 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $3.46 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $3.76 EPS. FUN’s profit would be $195.82M giving it 4.45 P/E if the $3.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Cedar Fair, L.P.’s analysts see 211.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 185,413 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Cedar Fair, L.P. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 279,904 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 2,000 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Price T Rowe Md has 56,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Lc owns 200 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 783 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0% or 10,058 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 223,050 shares. 24,912 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. First Manhattan Company owns 1,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.28% or 4.85 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 926,067 shares in its portfolio.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 20.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Point Lc accumulated 50,378 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 47,474 shares. Nuveen Asset Management has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 315,561 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com reported 23,425 shares. 82,272 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Spark Investment Management accumulated 32,192 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 431,788 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 230,390 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Lc has 465,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. New York-based Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 123,276 shares. 50,943 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 105.74% above currents $10.45 stock price. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

