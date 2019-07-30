EPS for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Expected At $0.11; Shorts at Williams Companies (the (WMB) Lowered By 12.01%

Williams Companies Inc (the (NYSE:WMB) had a decrease of 12.01% in short interest. WMB’s SI was 33.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.01% from 38.01M shares previously. With 8.34 million avg volume, 4 days are for Williams Companies Inc (the (NYSE:WMB)’s short sellers to cover WMB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 10.60M shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. CECE’s profit would be $3.86M giving it 20.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, CECO Environmental Corp.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 107,825 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 20.40 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 10.23M shares. Tocqueville Asset L P has 15,283 shares. 6,325 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt. 2.85 million are owned by Massachusetts Ser Ma. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 49,200 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 692,649 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. 19,655 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Captrust Advsr stated it has 24,248 shares. California-based Invsts has invested 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sun Life Financial holds 0.4% or 62,491 shares. 10,563 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.54 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.63 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $313.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $64,570 activity. The insider Sadlowski Dennis bought 4,000 shares worth $28,920. 5,000 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares with value of $35,650 were bought by Liner David B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 90,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 17,063 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 28,783 were reported by Css Il. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,774 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 22,900 shares. 3,517 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 184,177 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 376,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 21,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 490,960 shares.