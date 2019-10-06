EPS for CBL & Associates Properties, (CBL) Expected At $0.33; Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA) Sentiment Is 5

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CBL’s profit would be $56.29 million giving it 0.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 1.27M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMA) investors sentiment increased to 5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.50, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 1 trimmed and sold stock positions in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae. The funds in our database now hold: 845,342 shares, up from 161,673 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Federal National Mortgage Association for 191,076 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 41,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 19,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Interocean Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,000 shares.

The stock increased 4.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 6.52M shares traded. Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides liquidity and stability support services for the mortgage market in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities . It has a 154.78 P/E ratio. The firm operates through two divisions, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The company has market cap of $209.82 million. CBL??s portfolio is comprised of 119 properties totaling 74.4 million square feet across 27 states, including 76 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties. It currently has negative earnings. CBL continuously strengthens its firm and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

