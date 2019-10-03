EPS for CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) Expected At $0.53; Boothbay Fund Management Has Raised Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake

Analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 26.19% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CBFV’s profit would be $2.88 million giving it 12.86 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, CB Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see -3.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 32 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 12/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – OVER 99% OF VOTES CAST AT EACH MEETING WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Merger Consideration Election Results for Pending Merger with First West Virginia Bancorp; 06/03/2018 CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 27/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB EXPECTS TO COMPLETE MERGER ON APRIL 30, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ CB Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBFV); 16/05/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Community Bank Adds To The Commercial Lending Team; 30/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 12/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB AND FIRST WEST VIRGINIA EXPECT TO COMPLETE MERGER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 38.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 4,954 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 17,979 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 13,025 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 78,026 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking services and products for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $148.17 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans.

