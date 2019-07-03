EPS for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected At $0.87; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased By $2.73 Million Its Servicenow (LH) Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Servicenow Inc (LH) stake by 162.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 24,362 shares as Servicenow Inc (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 39,327 shares with $4.41M value, up from 14,965 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $17.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $176.18. About 461,400 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.87 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.43% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. CATY’s profit would be $69.93 million giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Cathay General Bancorp’s analysts see 4.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 241,272 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. UBS maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 2.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. Another trade for 1,038 shares valued at $152,586 was made by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 21,800 shares. 22,115 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 10,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 2,295 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 13,788 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ok reported 0.65% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Williams Jones Assocs Limited owns 4,095 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 229,245 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Llp has invested 6.95% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Investment Services Wi has invested 3.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carderock Capital Management has invested 1.61% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,044 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Black Hills Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 51,389 shares to 30,660 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qad Inc Class A stake by 61,519 shares and now owns 3,492 shares. Universal Display Corp was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $33,853 activity. BINGHAM KIM R had sold 900 shares worth $33,853.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

