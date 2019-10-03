EPS for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Expected At $-0.55; Cabot Microelectronics Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $-0.55 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $1.06 EPS change or 65.84% from last quarter’s $-1.61 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -11.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 81,584 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN

Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 112 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 108 sold and trimmed positions in Cabot Microelectronics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.76 million shares, up from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cabot Microelectronics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 71 Increased: 82 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Argent Trust holds 70,470 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 41,845 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huber Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 219,126 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 4,244 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 588,612 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 3.05 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 87,963 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 6,177 shares. Citigroup accumulated 14,130 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 426,494 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 221,194 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 75,760 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv has 35,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,769 activity. Shares for $9,710 were bought by Davis Brian M on Wednesday, August 7.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. The company has market cap of $523.88 million. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began activities in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 502,400 acres of timberland located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 35.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.42M for 22.43 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for 87,392 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 177,993 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 233,543 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.25% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.