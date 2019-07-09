EPS for Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Expected At $-0.31; Cootek (cayman) American Depositary Shares E (CTK) Shorts Lowered By 16.59%

Cootek (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares E (NYSE:CTK) had a decrease of 16.59% in short interest. CTK’s SI was 299,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.59% from 358,700 shares previously. With 60,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Cootek (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares E (NYSE:CTK)’s short sellers to cover CTK’s short positions. The SI to Cootek (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares E’s float is 6.4%. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 11,075 shares traded. CooTek (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Catasys, Inc.’s analysts see 72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 80,419 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $290.40 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

CooTek Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. The company has market cap of $585.81 million. The Company’s primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. It has a 87.71 P/E ratio.