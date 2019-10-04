EPS for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Expected At $0.11; Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 18 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold stock positions in Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.66 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 237.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. CPRX’s profit would be $11.32 million giving it 11.08 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.875. About 1.47M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. for 132,412 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 205,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Stratford Consulting Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,868 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5631. About 287,268 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has declined 36.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $42.41 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $501.78 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and Tourette's disorder; and CPP-109 to treat Tourette's disorder.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. MCENANY PATRICK J bought $80,750 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 4.86M shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 96,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 126,182 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 56,400 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 168,500 are held by Strs Ohio. Legal General Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,188 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 211,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 104,178 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 148,765 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 17,507 shares. 144,522 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).