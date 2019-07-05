EPS for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) Expected At $-1.20; Cognex (CGNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to report $-1.20 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 122.22% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-1.26 EPS previously, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 782,244 shares traded or 340.00% up from the average. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has declined 67.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CBIO News: 23/03/2018 Catalyst Biosciences Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 03/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 12/04/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Announces Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Approves Addition of Sixth Cohort to the Phase 1/2 Trial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBIO); 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 3% Position in Catalyst Biosciences; 27/03/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Announces Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Approves Addition of Sixth Cohort to the Phase 1/2 Trial of CB 2679d/ISU304 in Individuals with Hemophilia B; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 10/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at the World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 15/05/2018 – Catalyst Biosciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. The company has market cap of $100.52 million. The Company’s product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that completed a Phase I clinical trials evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and coagulation activity in severe hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed preclinical studies for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, a pre-clinical anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.00 million for 45.82 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 36 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

