EPS for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Expected At $0.62; DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES (DCLT) SI Increased By 27.83%

DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT) had an increase of 27.83% in short interest. DCLT’s SI was 71,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.83% from 55,700 shares previously. With 597,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT)’s short sellers to cover DCLT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0035. About 120,000 shares traded. Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 27 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CTLT’s profit would be $90.34 million giving it 23.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Catalent, Inc.’s analysts see 37.78% EPS growth. It closed at $57.19 lastly. It is down 36.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE

Data Call Technologies, Inc. provides real-time information/content through digital signage and kiosk networks in the United States. The company has market cap of $545,989. It offers Direct Lynk Messenger service, a real-time information service, which provides a range of up-to-date information for display; and Playlist Ready content products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software and services enable clients to have control of real-time advertising, news, and other content, including emergency alerts within one or various locations.

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is -3.25% below currents $57.19 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 54.67 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

