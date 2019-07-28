EPS for Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) Expected At $-0.04; Horizon Investments Lowered Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX) Holding By $1.40 Million

Analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Castlight Health, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 279,341 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX) stake by 85.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 5,634 shares as Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 934 shares with $233,000 value, down from 6,568 last quarter. Becton Dickinson Co Com now has $68.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Castlight Health Achieves Two HITRUST® Certifications, Further Underscoring Commitment to Data Security and Privacy – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 78% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Castlight Health Inc.: Castlight Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight up 7% on new data security certifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $416.04 million. The company's platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 17,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 17,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 254,785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Allen Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 157,372 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Amer Intl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Redmile Group Incorporated Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 10,229 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 98,463 shares. Cwm invested in 0.06% or 770,699 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 238,543 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.02% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.73% above currents $254.39 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 235,590 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru Com reported 3,903 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 14,804 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,741 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 52,331 shares. Aull & Monroe Mgmt owns 2,361 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,203 were reported by Grimes Inc. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,120 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 1,039 shares. 11,123 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management North America. Whittier Tru Company invested in 0.05% or 6,942 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nbt Natl Bank N A New York has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Horizon Investments Llc increased Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,954 shares to 13,966 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust Prtflo Sp500 (SPYG) stake by 2.16M shares and now owns 7.19M shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F A (VEU) was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.