EPS for Cascades Inc. (CAS) Expected At $0.24; Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Shorts Up By 38.29%

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) had an increase of 38.29% in short interest. GLPI’s SI was 4.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.29% from 3.36M shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s short sellers to cover GLPI’s short positions. The SI to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s float is 2.31%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 216,974 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31

Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 9 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_CAS’s profit would be $22.46M giving it 12.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Cascades Inc.’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 45,846 shares traded. Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cascades Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It has a 60.3 P/E ratio. It makes coated recycled and virgin boxboards, and containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Among 4 analysts covering Cascades (TSE:CAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cascades had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Desjardins Securities. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold” on Sunday, February 24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $42 target.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. Shares for $36,490 were bought by Demchyk Matthew on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 697,678 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56,427 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). E&G L P holds 0.11% or 6,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 8,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 30,592 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1,090 shares. 750 were reported by Mcf Ltd Com. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 151,597 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 191,900 shares stake. 17,054 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).