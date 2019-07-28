EPS for Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Expected At $-0.08; Cypress Capital Group Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Casa Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 366,076 shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 67.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 03/04/2018 – PLAZA CENTERS N.V. – UPDATE RE CASA RADIO & 2012 DISPOSAL OF US ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SIX TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Casa Verde Capital, a venture fund co-founded by hip-hop’s Snoop Dogg, closed its debut fund at $45 million; 07/05/2018 – New Jersey Trial Lawyer Adam L. Rothenberg Joins CASA of Union County Board of Trustees; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.08; 16/03/2018 – Teamsters Local 502/CASA Statement Opposing School Violence, Arming Of School Staff; 12/03/2018 – GCC Signs Market Maker Agreement with UBS Casa de Bolsa; 26/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS PRICES OFFERING AT $25.00/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.08 TO $1.19

Cypress Capital Group increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 1,223 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 18,572 shares with $4.95M value, up from 17,349 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $567.53 million. The firm offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,038 shares to 11,983 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp stake by 3,621 shares and now owns 1,375 shares. Ishares (SUB) was reduced too.

