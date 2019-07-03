EPS for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Expected At $0.15; Comerica Has 1.12 Sentiment

Comerica Inc (CMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 222 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 199 decreased and sold their equity positions in Comerica Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 123.21 million shares, down from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Comerica Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 167 Increased: 149 New Position: 73.

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 31.82% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. TAST’s profit would be $6.80M giving it 15.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s analysts see -151.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 116,941 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.69 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CMA’s profit will be $299.58M for 8.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 906,508 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated for 162,749 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 325,000 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 128,451 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 2.66% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 451,256 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Carrols Restaurant Group had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $428.32 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity. Sloane Alexander R also bought $100,270 worth of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) on Monday, May 20.