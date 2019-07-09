EPS for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Expected At $0.74; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.33% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CRZO’s profit would be $68.45M giving it 3.25 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see 57.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.51M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 79 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 68 sold and reduced stock positions in Addus Homecare Corp. The funds in our database now own: 12.87 million shares, down from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Addus Homecare Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 57.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Eos Management L.P. holds 44.56% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation for 2.17 million shares. Rudman Errol M owns 57,548 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 141,768 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 202,752 shares.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 37,403 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year's $0.43 per share. ADUS's profit will be $6.19M for 41.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19M for 41.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $473,473 activity. $101,165 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15. $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $473,473 activity. $101,165 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15. $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $890.82 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.7 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate reported 86,061 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 17,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 166,939 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 65,096 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,200 shares stake. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 500 shares. James Rech reported 76,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mngmt invested 1.3% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 30,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 1.63 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 26,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack & has 0.88% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 113,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 1.33 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 65,236 shares.