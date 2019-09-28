EPS for Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Expected At $0.32; Blair William & Company Has Trimmed By $5.50 Million Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CSV’s profit would be $5.70 million giving it 16.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Carriage Services, Inc.’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 47,889 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT COMPANY TO USE PROCEEDS OF REVOLVING LOANS; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Carriage Roads open for Spring 2018; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT

Blair William & Company decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 42.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 67,859 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)'s stock rose 11.29%. The Blair William & Company holds 91,797 shares with $7.52 million value, down from 159,656 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on September 13, 2019

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $372.45 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 35.5 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $28,548 activity. Metzger Steven D bought $5,968 worth of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $22,580 were bought by Schenck James Raymond.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 8,185 shares to 111,647 valued at $20.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 14,194 shares and now owns 792,691 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 2.12% above currents $85.93 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could Baxter International Inc.'s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019